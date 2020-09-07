iHeartMedia announces new sports betting station in the Valley

Listeners can tune in for betting guides, handicapping and betting strategies and programming from Fox Sports Radio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – iHeartMedia Youngstown announced the debut a new radio station featuring sports talk and gambling on Monday.

1390, The Gambler will include hourly wagering updates from Vegas Stats and Information. It will feature programming from the BetR Network, including “My Guys in the Desert,” hosted by American sportscaster Brent Musberger.

Listeners can tune in for betting guides, handicapping and betting strategies and programming from Fox Sports Radio like “The Clay Travis Show,” “The Dan Patrick Show,” “The Herd

with Colin Cowherd” and “The Lombardi Line,” hosted by former Cleveland Browns general

manager Mike Lombardi.

“The Gambler is the future of sports radio,” said Keith Kennedy, Market President of

iHeartMedia Youngstown. “We are thrilled to bring this hot new format to The Valley and assist

the Youngstown community with navigating the ever-growing world of sports wagering.”

Full Weekday Programming Lineup:

The Jason Smith Show w/ Mike Harmon 12:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m.

The Ben Maller Show 2:00 a.m. – 6:00 a.m.

The Clay Travis Show 6:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

The Herd with Colin Cowherd 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

The Doug Gottlieb Show 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

My Guys in the Desert w/Brent Musberger 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Rush Hour 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Prime Time Action 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

The Green Zone 10:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

