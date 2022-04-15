WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Geauga-Trumbull Solid Waste Management District (SWMD) has announced new hours of operation for those looking to get rid of their hazardous household materials.

The Trumbull Collection Facility is located at 5138 Enterprise Drive in Warren.

Collection facilities accept household hazardous waste (HHW), electronics and appliances for free disposal.

New facility hours will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Tuesdays, it will be accepting electronics and appliances only, and on Wednesdays, it is accepting HHW, electronics and appliances.

Special Waste Saturdays will be available for people to drop off their HHW, electronics and appliances during May 7, June 4, August 6, September 10 and October 1. That will be from 9 a.m. to noon.

They are opening a second collection facility in Geauga County on April 20, 2022.

For more information, go to www.startrecycling.com.