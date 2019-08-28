If heavy rain wasn’t enough, new threat on its way to farmers in Northeast Ohio

A certain type of weed called "water hemp" can cause a lot of damage to crops

(WKBN) – Throughout the summer, 27 First News has brought you stories about flooding affecting farming. Now, there’s potentially a new threat to farmers.

A certain type of weed called “water hemp” has made its way into Northeast Ohio, and farmers are trying to figure out how to prevent it.

Mark Loux is a professor of weed science at Ohio State University. He traveled from Columbus to warn local farmers about this new threat to their crops that can cause a lot of damage.

“Weeds typically cause field loss — they’re always a pain in the neck to harvest through if you have a lot of them out. When weeds come in and they’re uncontrolled, they can produce crop loss by a bit,” he said.

But unlike typical weeds, after a while, water hemp can form a resistance against certain types of weed killers.

“If you use something continuously, it tends to develop resistance over the course of three to four cycles of use,” Loux said.

Loux says the water hemp can start small but grow quickly.

“We hear this every time is, ‘I didn’t have this weed last year,'” Loux said. “One of the things that makes these so problematic is they produce 500,000 to upwards of a million seeds per plant.”

Although the seeds can be moved by animals and water, they can also be moved by everyday farming.

“If someone inadvertently doesn’t know [and] has it in one cornfield, it gets started, it’s in the combine, they drop some in the next field they go to and it goes down like that,” he said.

Loux explained what water hemp looks like.

“Water hemp always has a smooth stem,” he said. “More elongated and tend to have a darker green, sort of shiny appearance to it in some cases, but more of an elongated leaf.”

Loux says the problem hasn’t taken over Northeast Ohio yet, but it’s on its way.

He does have some ways you can help prevent it from spreading, including knowing if the plant is growing in the area, changing which field a crop is growing in, making sure you’re using the correct type of repellant to kill it and simply pulling out the water hemp by hand.

Loux says they start to grow in the spring and die off during a frost. Water hemp will also try to grow in any crop.