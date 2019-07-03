Idora Park museum owners excited to share new book on park’s history

"Lost Idora Park" features pictures, stories and history from when the park was booming

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’re interested in the history of Idora Park, you may want to order a copy of this new book.

It’s called “Lost Idora Park,” written by Jim and Toni Amey, the owners of the Idora Park Experience museum.

Their book features pictures, stories and history from when the park was booming.

“Most of the book is stories about what people did there, how they enjoyed Idora Park, any funny stories, things that they did while they were there, things that happened, people they met while they were there — their spouses — and a lot of really cool photographs that have never been seen before by the public,” Jim said.

You can pre-order “Lost Idora Park” now on the Idora Park Experience’s website. It’s $21.99 and will ship on August 12.

The Idora Park Experience will be open this Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m. The private museum on S. Turner Road in Canfield is dedicated to keeping the history of the park alive. Tickets are $5.