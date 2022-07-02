CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Idora Park Experience in Canfield is open for its last weekend.

The park’s collection honoring the former Youngstown amusement park has been open on and off for the past nine years.

The owners of the Idora Park Experience say it is incredibly bittersweet to be open for the last time. They are hopeful that the public will come out to enjoy and appreciate all the fun one last time.

“Our goal is really exactly what you see — it’s memories, it’s what people do, it’s sharing that. It gives us reinforcement that we’ve done something good that makes people feel good, and it’s been good for the community, and we’re celebrating that,” said owner Toni Amey.

Sunday is the last day that the collection will be open to the public, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum is located at 4450 S. Turner Road.