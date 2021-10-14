Identifying suspects: Facebook critical tool for crime and conscience in local police work

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio(WKBN) – Liberty Police say a stolen cell phone has been returned after investigators posted a picture of a possible suspect on Facebook.

A woman reported accidentally leaving her phone near the self check out at Walmart on October 9. She told officers when she returned, it was missing.

According to a police report, the woman reviewed surveillance video with the store’s loss prevention employees and saw a woman take her phone and hide it in her belongings.

Chief Toby Meloro says one day after posting the woman’s picture on Facebook, the phone reappeared.

“Police work has changed so much from when I started in this line of work. We had to go knock on doors. Now, you click the computer, you got to Facebook, and you’ll be surprised what you find on Facebook. People just helping identify people,” Meloro said.

According to a police report, the woman in the surveillance image saw the post on Facebook and brought the cell phone to Metro PCS.

Meloro says no charges will be filed.