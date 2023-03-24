CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Families in the Canfield Local School District will have the chance to look over some of the ideas being discussed for new or remodeled facilities.

Administrators and community members have been weighing options to upgrade or possibly replace district buildings.

A public meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, April 4 so residents can learn more about some of the proposals before a facilities committee offers its recommendations to the Board of Education later in the month.

The event will be held at the Village Middle School on Wadsworth Street beginning at 6 p.m.