(WKBN)- The icy roads Wednesday morning have caused multiple accidents in the Valley.

A rollover crash happened in Youngstown early Wednesday morning. Police say that it happened around 1:30 a.m. near the Salt Springs Road exit. Police said that no one was hurt.

Troopers were called to I-76 just after 3 a.m. on mile marker 54. Troopers say that the driver crossed the median. Troopers also say that they suspect alcohol could be a factor.

There was a 3 vehicle accident on Raccoon Road, which is South of Route 224 in Canfield. The accident happened just after 5:30 a.m. OSP says that no one was injured

We will continue to provide weather updates with our Live Drive Action Cam.