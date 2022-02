YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some drivers were still dealing with icy roads on Saturday morning.

Overnight, police were twice called to 680 North just past the Glenwood exit in Youngstown.

Two cars crashed just before 3 a.m. Saturday.

Police had just cleared the scene there from a different crash, as the lanes were covered in ice.

No one was hurt and the road, was retreated.