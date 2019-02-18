Icy glaze reported on Valley roads and highways Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - There have been several reports Monday morning of icy conditions on many Valley roadways.

A mixture so snow, rain and sleet fell across the area Sunday night and into early Monday morning, with pockets of freezing rain.

Temperatures Monday morning are below freezing so freezing drizzle and residual water that refroze could make conditions icy. Untreated surfaces are the biggest concern.

The freezing drizzle will wind down by mid-morning with a chance of flurries after that throughout the rest of the day.

