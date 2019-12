It happened around 9 a.m. on the bridge at Four Mile Run Road near County Line Road

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say ice was likely the cause of two crashes that backed up traffic in Austintown on Tuesday morning.

It happened around 9 a.m. on the bridge at Four Mile Run Road near County Line Road.

Police at the scene said the crashes caused minor injuries.

Vehicles were towed from the scene, and traffic started moving again around 9:30 a.m.