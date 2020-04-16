Icy conditions cause several crashes across Valley

There have been several reports of crashes across the Valley Thursday because of icy roads

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There have been several reports of crashes across the Valley Thursday because of icy roads.

A car spun out on the Mahoning Avenue Bridge over the Mahoning River in Youngstown.

Accidents were also reported on Route 11 and Route 711.

At least six cars were involved in a crash on Route 11 southbound at the I-80 eastbound ramp.

Several vehicles were involved in a crash on Bailey Road in Jackson Township.

The accident happened on the Bailey Road Bridge over I-76. One lane of traffic is closed on Bailey Road as crews work to clear the crash.

An accident was also reported on I-680 northbound in Youngstown near the South Avenue exit.