HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Restoration work is continuing at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard.

The bell tower was re-installed Tuesday in front of the church. Now, when parishioners return, they’ll hear those iconic bells.

Father Michael Swierz says the original bells, named Michael, Paul and John, were replaced at one point with electronic bells. A community member held on to the originals, keeping them in their barn for years.

Father Swierz says the timing of the bells’ return could not be more fitting.

“They asked if we could put the bells back in the tower and we said, ‘Sure.’ It’s more fitting now than ever after the building of this church, the restoration after the fire and after the community’s been through so much, already,” he said.

Father Swierz says the rest of the restoration at the church is going well. Workers were installing porcelain in the backdrop of the church Tuesday.

Father Swierz expects the work to be done by early fall