ICE to stop holding immigrant detainees in private Youngstown prison

Officials say the agreement allowed almost 400 detainees to be held there

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Regional reports say that a Youngstown private prison will not have their government contract renewed.

Cleveland.com reports that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will not renew their with the CoreCivic owned Northeast Ohio Correctional Center.

In an emailed statement Friday, ICE officials said that the prison “was never meant to be a permanent ICE detention location,” according to Cleveland.com.

Their current contract is up at the end of the month.

Immigrants awaiting deportation or court have stayed in the facility.

Officials say the agreement allowed almost 400 detainees to be held there.