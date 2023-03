SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Unfortunately the weather did not cooperate this year for the Shenango Township ice rink. Officials say it is closed for the season.

As one season ends, the township is gearing up for warmer days.

They have been working on improving the park! There is brand new basketball courts and turf laid down.

Township officials say the contractor has a few more days of work left until it is completed.