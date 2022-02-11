NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A wintry event is set for the whole family inside the Eastwood Event Centre at the Eastwood Mall this weekend.

Eastwood Ice Fest is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 13 from noon to 4 p.m.

Students of the hospitality program at Kent State University are partnering with the Eastwood Event Centre to host the event that will include ice carving, face painting, a hot cocoa bar, chili cookoff, cash bar, NFL pre-game programming on a big screen and more.

The ice carving will take place outside the entrance to Eastwood Event Centre. The other activities will take place inside the center.