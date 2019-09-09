“I was about to kill your cat,” owner finds cat’s tail cut with knife, Warren police say

In those text messages, he said he cut the cat's tail because the cat scratched him

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police were called to a Warren home after a man said someone cut his cat’s tail with a knife.

They were called around 11:13 p.m. on Thursday to a home on the 700 block of Fairmont Ave. for reports of telephone harassment.

According to the report, the victim told them a man was living in the house until that day but was asked to leave that day because of an alleged sexual assault involving a woman at the house.

The man sent threatening messages to the victim, saying he would kill him, according to police.

The victim told officers when he returned home from work, his cat was found bleeding from the tail. The veterinarian said the injuries were caused by ‘human cruelty.’

According to the report, the man sent text messages to the victim saying he cut the cat. One text that said, “You’re lucky you came home from work cuz I was about to kill your cat.”

In those text messages, he said he cut the cat’s tail because the cat scratched him, according to police.

The department says no arrests were made at the time of the report.