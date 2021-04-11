‘I want to be nice and help the environment’: Kids clean up Girard park

Cub scouts and girl scouts got together to help clean up Tod Park

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleaning up the community, one piece of trash at a time — that’s what a group of cub scouts and girl scouts did Sunday afternoon in Girard.

“My kids actually started this on — I believe it was Friday afternoon — they came back from playing in the park with four bags of trash and said, ‘Mom, it’s bad down there. We need to clean this,'” said Amanda Smith.

Trash spread out through creeks and walking trails, and there was graffiti on bridges in Tod Park.

“I think it’s just the general kids just trying to be kids and get attention. There are a couple of names put on there. It’s nothing malicious, I don’t think, but we don’t need to leave it there for other people to see,” Smith said.

As a leader of both scouting organizations, she was able to put together a team, fixing the problem on their own.

“If you care, don’t just complain about it on Facebook and say, ‘Oh, those darn kids.’ Just show them what to do. Come out, and if nobody sees you, just come out and pick up the trash,” Smith said.

Kids of all ages came to do their part, including nine-year-old Jacci Johnson.

“Because I want to be nice and helpful for the environment,” Jacci said when asked why she wanted to help.

Girl scouts taught her to help the community without reward, and when she saw all the trash:

“I’m like, ‘Oh heck no.’ I want to clean that up,” she said.

Now, Smith hopes this lesson can have a bigger impact on the kids.

“The kids are alright. They know what to do,” she said. “They just need strength and the courage to know it is okay to step up and do the right thing.”