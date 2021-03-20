‘I think the hobby’s coming back’: Model train event draws enthusiasts to Youngstown

Those involved with the event say 133 vendors were set up for people to buy and sell collectibles

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Model train collectors, operators and enthusiasts were able to attend the Iron and Steel Rail Fest in Youngstown Saturday.

It was held at the St. Mary Assumption Center Social Hall.

Those involved with the event say 133 vendors were set up for people to buy and sell collectibles, such as trains, buildings, equipment and more.

A few shows had to be postponed due to COVID-19, but those who attended Saturday said they were happy it was back on.

“It’s a good hobby. I enjoy it. It’s good camaraderie with the guys. Everyone enjoys it, and I think the hobby’s coming back, maybe attributed to the pandemic a little bit. People are at home and they’re doing things, and it’s gonna be not like the 50s, but it’s coming back a little bit,” said Dennis Mamone, show promoter.

Mamone says typically the season for buyers and sellers is from early September to the end of April.