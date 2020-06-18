“I think it’s the way to go”: Portman pushes for weekly incentives for returning workers

(WKBN) – Many of you have heard about people staying unemployed until the $600 weekly bonus runs out at the end of July.

A University of Chicago study found between 60% and 70% of people on unemployment are making more than they did at their job while getting the federal supplement.

Senator Rob Portman believes that’s a disincentive to work and makes it difficult for employers to ask workers to take a pay cut when returning.

Portman would like to see a $450 weekly incentive for people to return to work.

“I’ve been pushing that for the last six weeks. I think it’s the way to go. We’re getting a little bit of interest on both sides of the aisle. I think it’s a way to ensure we’re providing an incentive to go back to work and all of us should be for that,” he said.

Portman sees three benefits from the incentive: small businesses would get workers back that they want, it helps workers get back to work and it helps the taxpayer, so unemployment doesn’t go broke.