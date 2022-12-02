BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman is in the Mahoning County Jail Friday morning after police say she passed a cruiser to run a red light.

Shamika Thomas, 44, was arrested at a traffic stop just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to a police report, an officer was sitting at a red light when Thomas passed the officer and ran the red light.

The officer then initiated a traffic stop. The officer said Thomas was immediately argumentative. “I saw you there, but I don’t care,” she said, according to the report. Thomas also said she didn’t want to run out of gas.

YPD then ran Thomas’s information and found two warrants out for her arrest. One was out of Youngstown on a charge of aggravated menacing. The other was out of Campbell for a traffic offense.

The officers then tried to arrest Thomas, but she resisted, so the officers had to use joint manipulation and balance displacement techniques to arrest her, according to the police report.

When police searched her vehicle, they found a small plastic bag with suspected narcotics inside, according to a police report. When police asked Thomas what the substance was, she said she believed it was fentanyl, but the powder tested positive for heroin, the report stated.

Thomas was then booked and taken to the Mahoning County Jail, where she was denied acceptance due to a body scan finding something hidden in the genital region of her body, according to a police report.

Thomas was then taken to Mercy Health to remove the object after a warrant was filed to search her person. It was set to be removed at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Thomas was charged with possession of heroin, obstructing official business, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia along with her two previous charges. She also received a traffic citation for failure to control.