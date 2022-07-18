YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – When Kim Mitchell took over the Two Guys Clothing business from her close friend 17 years ago, she made a promise that she has worked hard to keep.

“She told me she wanted me to keep the building downtown cause she wanted me to help build it up,” Mitchell said.

Now, Mitchell is being forced to leave her 20 W. Federal Street location due to a renovation project.

Mitchell has been in this location for 13 years. Prior to that, she was in another city building and said she was forced to vacate that one as well.

But it was important for her to stay in Youngstown, even though her home is in New Castle.

“I sleep in New Castle but I’m living here,” she said. “Every item in there, day and night I worked so hard for. I put my life in there.”

That’s because she is open six days a week and she works open to close each of those days. But Mitchell said she has put her life into her business and her customers have become family to her.

Kim Mitchell speaking at a town hall meeting on July 18, about the 20 Federal tenants eviction.

“They make me really happy inside, and I tell myself I’m proud,” she said.

Two Guys Clothing specializes in men’s clothing and shoes and also offers alterations. Mitchell said she’s had the same loyal customers for years.

I always hear them come in calling my name, ‘Kim, Kim, Kim,'” she said with tears in her eyes.

Mitchell says the fact that she was given 30 days to vacate the building is heartbreaking. Partially because she thought she would be retiring in a few years, but most of all because of the relationships she formed over the years.

“I really appreciate my customers. They tell me, ‘we’ll help you move, don’t close,'” she said.

Kim Mitchell (left) at a town hall meeting on July 18.

When asked what was her favorite part of the business, she said it was the relationships created with her customers.

“They talk about their life, we have good, trusting relationships. People open up and they talk about their families… I love all of them. I really, really appreciate them for all the years they didn’t forget about Two Guys name,” she said.