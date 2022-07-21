YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Carissa Chacon admits to hitting her 4-year-old daughter with a cord, but she doesn’t remember it.

Chacon, 31, of Campbell, was being sentenced by Judge Anthony D’Apolito in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on felony domestic violence and misdemeanor child endangering charges. She pleaded guilty earlier this year to the charges for beating her 4-year-old daughter in June 2021 with a cord.

She was sentenced to three years of probation with the first 90 days to be spent in the Mahoning County Jail, followed by six months of extensive counseling. She has a three-year prison sentence hanging over her head if she violates her probation.

A sentence of local jail time was recommended by both a presentence investigation and Assistant Prosecutor Katilyn Andrews.

When asked by Judge D’Apolito if she remembers the beating that sent her daughter to the emergency room, Chacon said she did not.

“I don’t know. I don’t really know,” she said. “If I did it — which everyone says I did, which means I probably did — I probably had a PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) blackout.”

Speaking with her head down and appearing flustered, she said she decided to plead guilty because she doesn’t want her children to have to testify in court.

She did say, however, that she was the only person with the child when the injuries happened.

Chacon has been convicted of two previous domestic violence offenses. Her attorney, Terry Grenga, said she grew up in a series of foster homes after her parents were killed in a 2002 fire. Most of her family has died since then.

Since her arrest, Chacon has completed counseling and parenting classes. She has been free on bond awaiting the disposition of her case and has no custodial or parental rights with her daughter or her other children.

Chacon said right now that is for the best because if she could injure her daughter severely enough to have to go to the emergency room, she should not be around her kids.

“I decided if I’m capable of something like this, it’s in their best interests to not be around me,” she said of her children.

Judge D’Apolito said he was concerned that Chacon did not remember the attack on her daughter. He said it is hard to help someone if they can not acknowledge that they did something wrong. He even showed her pictures of the child’s injuries to try and jog her memory, but Chacon said she still can’t remember.

“I acknowledge it. I just can’t remember the event,” she said. “It’s my brain. It blocks things out.”

Judge D’Apolito said he had to think of a way to deter Chacon from future crimes and also to make sure she gets help.

“You can’t hit people,” Judge D’Apolito said.

Judge D’Apolito said he hopes during her treatment that Chacon does remember what she did to her daughter.