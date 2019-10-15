‘I haven’t slept at all’: UAW members hope something good will come from meeting

On Thursday, GM will meet with United Auto Workers leaders, who hope to hear good news about the Lordstown plant

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Local United Auto Workers presidents and shop chairmen are being called to Detroit on Thursday, but they don’t why.

“I haven’t slept at all since I got the letter,” said Dan Morgan, UAW Local 1112 shop chairman.

That letter was a notice for all local UAW presidents and shop chairmen to return for Detroit for a meeting. The notice just said the meeting would be an update to go over negotiations — unless plans change.

“By no means did they say there was a tentative agreement, but I don’t know what will happen between now and Thursday,” Morgan said.

Members of UAW Local 1112 said they want General Motors to give them a new car. But GM has proposed Lordstown start making car batteries.

“There was a proposal for some kind of a facility,” said UAW Local 1112 President Tim O’Hara. “Originally, it was supposed to be here, in Lordstown, and now I heard they said it was just supposed to be in the Valley somewhere.”

Justin Brown, who used to work in Lordstown, was forced to transfer to a GM plant in Wentzville, Missouri recently. He’s one of many hoping GM gives Lordstown another product.

Since the strike started, Brown came back to Lordstown to strike with Local 1112.

“This is where my home is, my family is,” he said. “I want to be here, and see my parents, and take care of my property and my home because I chose not to sell it. I’ve kept everything intact, the way it is.”

Until Thursday morning, everyone is sitting by — nervous.

“Last night was probably the worst night in a while,” Brown said. “After that letter came out, it was a terrible night, just because of the unknown.”

“All of the conversations I’ve had with the region and the international union was that they would be fighting for Lordstown,” Morgan said.

Now all they have is hope.

“I’m still very optimistic to believe that something good could come out of all of this,” Morgan said.