EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – One man is facing charges after police say he led them on a chase before rolling his vehicle down an embankment.

According to a police report, officers tried to pull Joshua Rudder over on Feb. 25 after they say he ran a stop sign.

Police say Rudder didn’t stop and led them on a chase down Penn Avenue to State Route 39, then to downtown and back to State Route 39. Police say he blew through multiple stop signs, drove on the wrong side of the road and reached high rates of speed as officers chased him with lights and sirens on.

At one point, police say there were sparks flying from under his vehicle.

Eventually, Rudder got off on the Wellsville exit from State Route 7 and drove onto State Route 45. That’s when police saw him open his driver’s door and throw out a clear baggie, according to a police report.

Rudder headed westbound on Hibbetts Mill Road when his vehicle began to slide, went down an embankment and rolled onto its side.

Police approached the vehicle and an officer tried to kick in the front windshield to get Rudder out. The report states Rudder was sitting with his hands up and yelled, “I give up.”

When asked why he ran, he told officers he knew he had a warrant out for his arrest, according to the report.

Rudder was taken to the East Liverpool City Hospital for his injuries, and police were told the hospital staff wanted to fly him to a Pittsburgh hospital for further treatment.T

Rudder was issued more warrants for the police chase on top of the one he previously had for failure to appear on sentencing in East Liverpool Municipal Court.