‘I figured I had a warrant:’ Warren police say man with no warrant ran from officers

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two men are in trouble for lying to Warren police about their identities, officers said.

An officer said he pulled over a car in the 1300 block of Fifth St. SW around 1:30 a.m. Friday for not using a turn signal.

The front passenger, later identified as 19-year-old Ray’Quan McElroy, got out of the car and started walking away, according to a police report. The officer said he had to tell McElroy twice to get back in the car before he listened.

The officer then asked for his name and he said, “Ray’Quan.” According to the report, when the officer asked for his last name, he replied with, “Huh?” Then, police said he gave them a fake last name.

Police said McElroy continued responding with “Huh?” when the officer asked him when his birthday was.

The second passenger, later identified as 21-year-old Tyrei Farley, also lied about his name, police said.

When they told him that he would be arrested for lying, Farley tried to run away and officers had to chase him, according to the report.

They said Farley ran up to someone’s door and started banging on it, asking to be let inside.

Police wrestled him to the ground and handcuffed him.

Officers asked Farley why he lied about his name and ran away, he told them, “I honestly don’t know. I figured I had a warrant,” according to the report.

He did not have a warrant. Farley was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, obstructing official business and falsification.

McElroy, however, did have a warrant for a domestic violence charge. He was also arrested and charged with falsification.