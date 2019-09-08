Cortland employee reacts to overnight break-in

Cortland police is asking anyone with information to contact the department at 330-638-1000

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Employees of a business in Cortland want answers after a break-in early Sunday morning.

It happened around 4 a.m. at the Valley View Food Mart at 650 S High St.

Alarms were triggered at the gas station and the owner arrived to find a smashed-in door and broken glass.

Cortland Police says they’re investigating after the suspects broke into the store.

A worker at the store Nancy DiPietro, says she thought the suspects would have taken more.

“You would think that if you’re coming in and [you’re] going to put yourself in that situation — legal wise — that I guess you would make it worth your while.”

The employee of the store said surveillance video showed the suspects drive up to the store in a pick-up truck. They then get out with trash cans and walked to the door. One person threw what looks like a rock into the door.

Cortland police is investigating. They’re asking anyone with information to contact the department at 330-638-1000.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story stated that the owner commented on the breaking and entering. These comments were made by a customer and do not reflect the views of the owner of the store. We apologize for this error.