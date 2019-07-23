‘I don’t want to hurt anyone, just give me the money,’ robber tells Boardman clerk

The witness told officers she recognized the man and he frequently came into the store

Boardman robbery suspect photos.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman officers are investigating a robbery at the Shell North gas station on Market Street.

This happened just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the report.

A store clerk told officers that a man went to the ATM machine and then picked up two Bang energy drinks. He then went to the cashier counter and said, “I don’t want to hurt anyone, just give me the money,” according to a police report.

The clerk said he took money out of the register and left.

A witness told officers that she recognized the man, who she said frequently came into the store, according to the report.

He was described as a 6-foot-tall black man, believed to be in his 20s, wearing a gray hoodie and red pants with three white stripes on each leg.

Police released photos of the robber on their Facebook page Tuesday.

Those with information on the robber are asked to call police at 330-726-4150.

Boardman Police Department is asking for your assistance in identifying the pictured male. Please contact 330-729-2013…

Posted by Boardman Township Police Department on Tuesday, July 23, 2019

