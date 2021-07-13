‘I did it:’ Poland man accused of rape

BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A 63-year-old Poland man is facing rape charges after police say he sexually assaulted a woman he knows.

According to a police report, officers were called about 1:34 a.m. Monday to a home on Calla Road where they found a woman sitting in a vehicle who said that she had been sexually assaulted.

When police went inside the house and questioned Robert Cox about the incident, he said, “I did it,” according to the police report.

The victim told police that she was almost asleep on Cox’s loveseat when he came out of the bedroom and pounced on her. The victim said she bit and punched Cox but he forced her down and sexually assaulted her. She said she was able to run away and get inside her car where she called police.

Police said Cox told them that the victim never insinuated in the past that she wanted to have sexual relations with him and said, “I’m really sorry, I ruined a lot of people’s lives by doing what I did. I should have never done that,” according to the police report.

Cox was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on rape charges.