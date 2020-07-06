‘I couldn’t believe it’: Group of kayakers discovered decomposed body in Mahoning River

They hope their discovery will bring closure for this person's family

McDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – A group of kayakers made a gruesome discovery in McDonald Sunday. As they paddled on the Mahoning River past McDonald Steel, they found a decomposed body.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Patrick Carroll said.

He and his fiancée, Janice Budrevich, were kayaking with a group of friends when Carroll spotted what he thought was a canoe. When he got closer and picked it up, he realized it was a toy box — but it’s not the only thing he would find.

“I looked over and I seen a light-up bobber, so I grabbed the bobber and I’m like, ‘Y’all, I found a bobber.’ Then next thing you know, I looked down a little bit and I seen it,” Carroll said.

What he saw was a clothed body stuck on a tree.

“We didn’t believe him, then I seen his face and I realized he’s got it, he’s dead serious. The expression on his face told it all,” Budrevich said.

Investigators said the body was in an advanced stage of decomposition.

At this point, they believe it belongs to an adult woman but the coroner hasn’t determined that yet.

“We’ve had a couple departments reach out to, as far as their missing persons they’ve had,” said McDonald Police Lt. Ryan Ronghi. “So we would ask anybody in the area that may have, specifically, females that went missing in the last month or so, that would reach out to us with any information they might have.”

Police don’t yet know how this person died or how long the body was in the water. They’re waiting on autopsy results for answers to those questions.

Carroll and Budrevich hope their discovery will bring closure for this person’s family.

“If it wasn’t for us discovering, us noticing the toy box, she’d be there for Lord knows how long,” Budrevich said.

Until they’re told otherwise, police will continue investigating it as a homicide.