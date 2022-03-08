YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Transfer or quit — that’s what it has come down to for An-g Coleman with the rising gas prices.

“I can’t afford it, I can’t,” Coleman said. “So if I can’t afford to come to work, what am I gonna do?”

Coleman drives a 4-cylinder car, but that doesn’t even matter now.

“Every two days I have to put $50 in my gas tank,” she said.

Coleman transferred from Amazon in Washington to the one in Akron. Now, she drives from Youngstown to Akron every day for work.

“I did ask for a transfer to North Jackson out here, cause there’s an Amazon out here, and they denied me twice already,” she said.

She moved to the area to be closer to her daughter and her first granddaughter. But now, she doesn’t know what she’ll do as she can’t afford to keep driving to Akron every day.

“Everybody’s like, ‘Well, move to Akron, just move to Akron.’ I’m like, no. You know my daughter’s right here, I wanna be closer to her,” she said.

As gas prices hit an all-time high, many people are finding it difficult to keep up. In fact, viewers continue to reach out to First News about the struggles they are facing with the rise in prices.

For now, people like Coleman will have to figure out how to get through it.

“It’s either pay gas, pay rent, pay my garbage, sewer, you know,” she said.