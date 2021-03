On I-80 westbound, west of Salt Springs Rd., crews will be restricting lanes, starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, March 10

(WKBN) – Interstate 80 will have various lane restrictions next week for pavement repairs.

On I-80 westbound, west of Salt Springs Rd., crews will be restricting lanes, starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, March 10.

The restriction will be in place through 4 p.m. Thursday, March 11.