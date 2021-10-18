I-80 road project in Mercer County could slow you down

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – A road project getting underway on Interstate 80 in Mercer County could cause some delays for drivers.

In fact, PennDOT is suggesting finding another route during peak times for drivers traveling the first 15 miles of I-80.

The work will impact eastbound and westbound lanes in Lackawannock, East Lackawannock, and Shenango townships, Mercer County.

Pavement patching and updated pavement markings will be done as needed throughout the project area, starting with the eastbound lanes. Work started on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, and is expected to wrap up for the season on October 29, 2021, weather permitting.

A lane restriction is in place for eastbound traffic from mile post 4.5 to mile post 11. Drivers should be alert for slowed traffic leading up to the work zone and take turns at the merge point. Motorists may want to seek alternative routes during high traffic times, such as evening commuting hours and weekends, to avoid travel delays and congestion.

The project will resume in April 2022. The second year of the project will include patching the westbound lanes as needed, and any additional repairs needed to the eastbound lanes. Lane restrictions will be in place as needed.

Work is expected to be completed by November 2022.