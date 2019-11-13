I-80 in Mercer Co. reopens following multi-vehicle crash

Interstate 80 westbound in Mercer County is open Wednesday and traffic is flowing freely following a multi-vehicle pileup Tuesday

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WKBN) – Interstate 80 westbound in Mercer County is open Wednesday and traffic is flowing freely following a multi-vehicle pileup Tuesday.

The highway was shut down for several hours after 10 to 12 vehicles collided, including tractor-trailers.

The crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. By 11 p.m. one lane westbound was opened up and then at about 2 a.m. Wednesday all lanes were clear.

Motorists stranded in their vehicles were bused to nearby hotels, but not everyone was transported this way.

Four people suffered moderate to critical injuries while one person suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Crews with the Hermitage Fire Department were among the first on the scene. Wednesday, the department posted several pictures on the department’s Facebook page offering prayers and support for those injured in the crash.

Courtesy: Hermitage Fire Dept.

In addition to the crash debris, a fuel spill had to be cleaned up.

Courtesy: Hermitage Fire Dept.

Whiteout conditions were reported Tuesday afternoon across the Mahoning and Shenango valleys in the region’s first significant snowfall.

Another crash farther west on I-80 in Austintown shut down the highway in that area for a few hours. In that crash, 50 vehicles were involved. Some motorists suffered serious injuries.