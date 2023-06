MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – A tractor trailer went off-road causing a part of Interstate 80 in Mercer to close.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the incident happened around 10:30 Sunday night.

PSP also said no injuries were reported.

A PennDOT worker on scene said the tractor trailer went off-road near the 10-mile marker.

I-80 westbound had to be shut down between Mercer and I-376 to remove the tractor trailer.

PSP said the road should be reopened within the hour.