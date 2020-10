According to ODOT, I-80 eastbound near SR 11 and SR 711 is closed due to a crash

(WKBN) – A section of Interstate 80 is closed after a crash Friday night.

According to ODOT, I-80 eastbound near SR 11 and SR 711 is closed due to a crash.

Motorists are advised to avoid this area.

