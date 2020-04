It is unknown what caused the accident

FINDLEY TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A crash on Interstate 80 Sunday night closed all lanes of traffic.

It happened around 9 p.m.

According Pennsylvania’s Department of Transportation, the crash was on I-80 westbound between Exit 19A: I-79 South – Pittsburgh and Exit 15: US 19 – Mercer.

As of 10:37 p.m., PennDOT noted that the lanes are cleared and open to traffic without any restrictions.

You can check their website for updates.