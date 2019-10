A ramp closure to the Ohio Turnpike in Jackson Township is set for Tuesday

The ramp from I-76 eastbound to I-80/Ohio Turnpike will be closed for pavement repairs from 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1 until 6 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2.

The detour will be I-80 eastbound to SR 46 to I-80 westbound to the Ohio Turnpike.