YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A crash on Interstate 680 in Youngstown backed up traffic for a short period of time.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m. Friday in the southbound lanes between the Belle Vista Exit and the Mahoning Avenue Bridge, where construction work is being done.

Traffic was backed up on I-680 southbound for over one mile and on the Route 711 Exit onto I-680 southbound.

As of about 5 p.m., traffic was flowing again.