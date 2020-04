A crash on Interstate 680 in Youngstown overnight closed the highway for a while

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A crash on Interstate 680 in Youngstown overnight closed the highway for a while.

The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the northbound lanes of I-680, near the Hubbard exit.

One vehicle was involved and no injuries were reported.

The highway is back open.