YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A ramp to Interstate 680 on the South Side is blocked off.

A semi-truck carrying what seemed to be sheets of metal was turning from Midlothian Boulevard onto the southbound entrance ramp when some of the parts slid off the truck just after 1 p.m.

Some parts landed on Midlothian Boulevard in the west bound lane and the rest scattered onto the ramp.

Youngstown police and the Ohio Department of Transportation were on scene blocking the entrance ramp.

An ODOT crew member said the trucking company is responsible for the clean up but that it is helping to at least get the parts removed from the roadway for traffic to get through. He said the ramp should be back open within an hour.