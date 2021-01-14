I-680 in Youngstown expected to re-open Thursday night

The bridge was damaged when a semi and SUV collided Tuesday near the bridge

If you are viewing this in the WKBN app go to WKBN.com to watch the press conference.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A portion of Interstate 680 that closed following an accident that damaged the Mahoning Avenue Bridge is expected to re-open Thursday night.

Youngstown Director of Public Works Chuck Shasho said he spoke to ODOT engineers who told him they are putting in a temporary replacement for the bridge pole that collapsed.

The bridge was damaged when a semi and SUV collided Tuesday near the bridge.

I-680 from Route 11 to Route 62 has been closed since the crash happened.

The Mahoning Avenue Bridge is expected to be closed for six to eight weeks.

Youngstown City and ODOT are holding a Facebook stream at 3 p.m. to discuss the repairs. WKBN.com will stream that discussion live.