BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – One lane of Interstate 680 southbound is blocked for a crash involving a dump truck.

It happened between US-224 and Western Reserve Road on I-680, and debris is blocking the road, according to OSHP.

Traffic is slow in the area, and troopers just got to the scene. The left lane is blocked, but traffic is still able to get through.

