HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – There are 20 new pieces of art at the Medici. Bright, colorful, small and large. They’re the work of Carole Feuerman.

Feuerman is one of the three founders of Hyperrealism in the 1970s. She casts real people in her works. Her art goes on display Friday at the Medici.

“She’s known internationally around the world for her type of art. That makes you ask the question, is it real?” said Medici director Katelyn Amendolara-Russo. “The subject matter of this work mimics real life. So, I think there’s a connective thread to our everyday life to understand this type of artwork.”



You’ll notice the eyes are closed in most of the sculptures. There’s one here with the eyes open. You’ll have to come out and see it. The works are made of fiberglass, ceramic and resin. The realism is uncanny, even down to the water droplets.

“The water droplets is really a signature element in Carol’s work,” Amendolara-Russo said.

Feuerman’s works are shown around the world and are in the permanent collections of 31 museums. It’s the first time they’ve been displayed in Ohio, and the Medici will have them until February 1.

“We have the space to rotate exhibitions and just bring that wow factor in the community,” Amendolara-Russo said.

You may recognize Carole Feuerman’s work another way. She designed album covers for the Rolling Stones and Alice Cooper.

Feuerman will be at a reception and book signing Friday night at Medici. It runs from 5-8 p.m.