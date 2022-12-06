NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The husband of a woman charged with abusing a child in Newton Falls is now facing similar charges.

Kyle McElravy is charged with child endangering and domestic violence. Details of the charges were not immediately available Tuesday morning as WKBN was initially denied the public records by Newton Falls Municipal Court.

Charges were filed in court Thursday, according to court records.

A Trumbull County grand jury returned an indictment against Kyle’s wife, Amber, in October for six felony child-endangering charges.

Amber was accused of beating a 5-year-old boy with a belt and throwing him across the room. An investigation began after video surfaced on social media showing the alleged abuse of the boy.

According to the indictment, the alleged crimes happened between June 2021 and June of this year.

Investigators confirmed to WKBN previously that they were aware of another video showing who they believed to be Kyle abusing a child and that they were investigating that video. At this time, it is unknown that the charges are connected to that investigation.

Kyle was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Tuesday morning on the charges.

WKBN is working to get more details. Check back here for updates on this developing story.