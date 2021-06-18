Husband charged in Grove City woman’s killing

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – The husband of a woman found dead in Grove City on Wednesday is now facing charges in her death.

Police confirmed that charges were filed against the husband of 53-year-old Gretchen Pallack on Friday afternoon.

According to court records, Randall Harland Leaf, 58, is facing criminal homicide and aggravated assault charges.

Mercer County Coroner John Libonati said Pallack died of blunt force trauma to her head and neck. According to a criminal complaint, she was found face down on the floor, lying next to a bloody dumbbell.

Officers found her body after they were called to a residential area of a business in the 100 block of S. Broad St. for a man having a medical emergency.

Investigators say a juvenile in the home reported hearing the two arguing and then Leaf coming upstairs with blood on his hands. The teen said Leaf told him not to call police.

The boy had left the home before police arrived but was located later.

According to the criminal complaint, Leaf had cut his wrists and neck in an attempt to harm himself. He is now in stable condition, according to police.

He referenced Pallack’s body being downstairs, the complaint stated.

According to the complaint, Leaf confessed to the crime saying, “She drove me to this.”