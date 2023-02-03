CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- This year’s Canfield Hunting and Fishing Supershow and Sale starts Friday.

Visit the 4-H Expo building inside the Canfield Fairgrounds for bargains on everything fishing, hunting and boating from February 3-February 5.

There will be hunting and fishing seminars with a focus on turkey, deer, coyote, walleye, catfish, bass & crappie and more.

Among the presenters will be Cabela`s National Walleye Champion, Sam Cappelli, crappie angler Dan Elko. There will also be coyote expert Smokey from the Hills of West Virginia and Tom Bechtal with hunting techniques for deer.

There will be live animals with Heather Merit’s `Birds of Prey’ up close and in person. A free fishing reel or rod for will be given to the first 100 kids on Saturday provided by the Trumbull Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs. According to the press release, kids must be accompanied by an adult.

The report states that two fully accessorized kayaks from Cabela`s along with door prizes, giveaways and club raffles for guns, dogs, ATV`s and fishing trips will be given away.

It’s Friday from noon to 7 p.m. but you can also stop by Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.