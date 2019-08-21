Hunger-Free Pennsylvania raising awareness of Mercer County food bank for seniors

Less than 10 percent of eligible seniors in Mercer County are signed up for the food program

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Hunger-Free Pennsylvania made a stop in Mercer County Wednesday.

It’s an anti-hunger initiative that makes sure food banks are meeting regulations. The initiative also aims to make sure that food reaches those who need it.

Representatives visited the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County.

Sheila Christopher is the executive director for Hunger-Free Pennsylvania. She said less than 10 percent of eligible seniors in Mercer County are signed up for the program.

Christopher said this food is for a population which may not want to ask for help.

“This is our greatest generation, so they grew up in the Depression, through wars, so they know how to make ends meet,” she said.

The food is for any Pennsylvania resident over 60 years old.

Christopher urges those eligible to reach out to the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County.

Food delivery services are available as well.

For more information, call 724-981-0353.

The Food Warehouse is located at 109 S. Sharpsville Ave., Suite A, in Sharon.