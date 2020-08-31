Hundreds without power in Youngstown/Boardman area

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Hundreds of customers are without power in the parts of Boardman and Youngstown after a power failure early Monday.
Just before 3 p.m., a little over 3,000 customers lost power in Youngstown and Boardman, just off of Market Street.
About a half-hour later, those numbers were down to 191 customers impacted in Boardman and 602 in Youngstown.
Service should be restored by 5 p.m., according to the First Energy Outage Map.
The cause of the outage is pending investigation, according to First Energy.
