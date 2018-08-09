Local News

Power restored in Trumbull County

The bulk of the outages were reported in Braceville Township

By:

Posted: Aug 09, 2018 05:28 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 09, 2018 08:06 AM EDT

BRACEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) - A power outage in Trumbull County originally impacted about 905 customers Thursday morning. 

All power has been restored. 

The bulk of the outages were reported in Braceville Township, but several outages were reported in Newton Falls, Newton Township, and Southington and Warren townships. 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Trending Stories