Power restored in Trumbull County

BRACEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) - A power outage in Trumbull County originally impacted about 905 customers Thursday morning.

All power has been restored.

The bulk of the outages were reported in Braceville Township, but several outages were reported in Newton Falls, Newton Township, and Southington and Warren townships.